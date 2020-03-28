Dwayne Bravo’s ‘We Not Giving Up’ Song Will Give You a Boost Amid The Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

Dwayne Braovo's Latest Track (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a still as people all around the globe are advised to stay at home in order to avoid getting affected. More than 27,000 people have been killed due to the disease and more than five lakh people have been diagnosed. Amid this global crisis, West Indies’ charismatic all-rounder Dwayne Bravo launched his new song ‘Not Giving Up' to boost up the morale of the people all around the world. Dwayne Bravo Reverses Retirement, Announces Comeback in T20I for West Indies Cricket.

With the cricketing events across the globe being cancelled or postponed, the T20 icon isn’t able to showcase his blitzes. Nevertheless, he has some other abilities in his arsenal to entertain his fans. In the song, the 36-year old talked about how ‘bad’ the situation is at the moment and he wants the ‘madness’ to stop as soon as possible. Along with this, Bravo has urges his fans to take proper precautions like washing hands regularly and being in isolation in order to remain healthy. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the song.

Watch Video:

Well, the Caribbean star is certainly optimistic about that the World will get over the crisis and is also spreading a positive message to his fans. Bravo, who bid adieu to all forms of international cricket in 2018, announced his T20I comeback last year and also has played many matches after breaking retirement.

He was expected to showcase his blitzes in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, just like all the upcoming sporting tournaments around the world, the gala T20 tournament is also under dark clouds and speculations are that IPL 2020 can well get called off.