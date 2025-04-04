Mumbai, April 4: Seasoned quick Bhuvneshwar Kumar etched his name in the history books and became the joint-highest wicket-taker among pacers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) following his sublime spell for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the Gujarat Titans. With his sole scalp, he levelled Dwayne Bravo's tally of 183 scalps. The former Caribbean star raced to 183 wickets in 161 appearances, while Bhuvneshwar achieved the feat in 178 appearances. With Bhuvneshwar one wicked away from becoming the most successful pacer in the cash-rich league, here is a look at pacers with the most wickets in the cash-rich league. IPL 2025: From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul, A Look at Players With Most Centuries in Indian Premier League History.

Dwayne Bravo (CSK/GL/MI)

The former West Indies crafty pacer is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the IPL, with 183 scalps in 161 matches, an average of 23.82, and a strike rate of 17.04.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (PWI/RCB/SRH)

The seasoned India swing pacer is level with Bravo, with 183 wickets in 178 matches at an average of 27.16 and a strike rate of 21.59.

Lasith Malinga (MI)

Malinga comes in next with 170 wickets in 122 matches at a sensational average of 19.79 while maintaining an economy of 7.14 while striking at 16.62.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

The Indian pace spearhead boasts 165 wickets in the cash-rich league at an average of 22.51 in 133 matches while maintaining an economy of 7.30, striking at 18.50.

Umesh Yadav (DC/GT/KKR/RCB)

The seasoned Indian seamer Umesh Yadav comes in next with 144 wickets in 148 matches at an average of 29.97 while striking at 21.18 and conceding runs at an economy of 8.49.