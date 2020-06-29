Dwayne Bravo is an all-rounder in true sense. The West Indies and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player apart from his on-field performances has won hearts with his singing abilities as well and has already produced few hit songs. The all-rounder is now is all set to release a new song dedicated to CSK captain MS Dhoni. Bravo aka DJ Bravo will release the song on July 07, which happens to be Dhoni’s birthday. Meanwhile, Bravo shared a teaser of the song with his fans. MS Dhoni Song: Chennai Super Kings All-Rounder Dwayne Bravo Reveals Release of New Song on CSK Captain's Birthday (Watch Teaser).

“Are you ready for July 07!! @mahi7781 birthday we going to be celebrating his birthday in style with this special track from the Champion team!! @djanamusic @ultrasimmo @collegeboyjesse @arielle.alexa @dexterrthomas guys don’t forget to tag us an let us see your helicopter dance!!” wrote Bravo. Ahead of MS Dhoni’s Birthday, Fans Trend #DhoniBirthdayCDP on Twitter.

Here’s the Teaser of MS Dhoni Song

As per the teaser video, the song has lyrics like “MS Dhoni, number 7, MS Dhoni, number 7. 2007 T20 Champion, 2011 became the world champion, first captain to win every trophy for his nation, now everybody do the helicopter celebration.” Bravo plays under Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Super Kings and the all-rounder has been a proven match-winner for the franchise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).