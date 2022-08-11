Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being commemorated across the nation as we celebrate 75 years of Independence. Filamchi Bhojpuri, a regional movie channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, has curated a feature film line-up to honour the occasion. The channel has always captured the pulse of the nation and its viewers with special programs. It will air super-hit patriotic films like Baaghi Ek Yodhha, Sher-E-Hindustan, Bolo Garv Se Vandemataram, and many more for 75- hours non-stop as it recognizes the historic moment with Bhojpuriya Garv Azadi Ka Mahaparv. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Amit Shah Interacts With CMs, LGs of States and UTs Regarding ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign.

Patriotism has always had a special place in Bhojpuri Cinema where classic titles like Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo, and Dharti Maiyaa to more recent ones like Border, Patna Se Pakistan have brought a sense of pride among viewers. IN10 Media Network Brings in Vivek Krishnani as CEO of Its Soon-To-Be-Launched Films Division.

On Bhojpuriya Garv Azadi Ka Mahaparv, Rajeev Mishra, VP – Programming & Strategy, Filamchi Bhojpuri said, “As the nation celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we at Filamchi Bhojpuri want to salute the brave hearts of the region. Through this, we aim to not just entertain our viewers but also highlight the prominent personalities and their contribution to the region.” The three-day celebrations will commence on August 13 at 7 AM IST on the channel.

