Tiger Shroff is all set to take revenge, one more time! Given his penchant for impossible-to-pull-off action sequences, Shroff junior will be seen delivering solid punches in his forthcoming action movie titled Ganpat. Directed by the Queen famed director Vikas Behl, Ganpat will show Tiger's character taking revenge after his father gets killed at the hands of a larger-than-life villain, reports claim.

We also hear that Tiger will be playing a rather hesitant disciple of his father in the film who also happens to be a martial arts expert. Needless to say that the bloodthirsty son will chase the villain to slain him to give a befitting response in the end. Now, doesn't this plot fall along the lines of Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath, where Hrithik's character takes the narrative to its logical conclusion by avenging his father's death at the hands of Kanch Cheena played by Sanjay Dutt? Casanova: Tiger Shroff's Second Single Is Out And It Reminds Us Of Hrithik Roshan In Bang Bang Title Track (Watch Video)

Tiger and Hrithik have worked together in the mega-successful War, and the audiences know how well the two hunks bond. Apart from their high flying kicks, the two share the unmissable commonality--their effortless dance moves! Tiger is also improving dramatically as far as the way he emotes is concerned, and has been pretty impressive in the last two outings with his...dare we say...err acting! Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 4' Is Getting Delayed By A Year; Special Effects To Create Triple Roles for The Superstar to Be Blamed?

It is pertinent to note that while the film will go on the floor real soon, but who is playing Tiger's father in the endeavor has not been disclosed yet. The makers have not zeroed in on the female lead for the film either. If reports are to be believed Shraddha Kapoor or Disha Patani are being considered for Ganpat.

