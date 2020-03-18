Vanessa Hudgens Apologises for Insensitive Comments on COVID-19 Deaths After Netizens Slam Her For Viral Instagram-Live Video 

Vanessa Hudgens (Photo Credits: Twitter)

At a time when the coronavirus pandemic is already creating a lot of panic with the spread of misinformation, High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens' recent Instagram-Live session with fans may have worsened things. The actress was caught talking about COVID-19 deaths as 'inevitable'. The video soon went viral online as netizens slammed Hudgens for her insensitive comments. On Tuesday, March 17, the actress took to her social media to post an apology for her comments. The Princess Switch star in her Insta-live session said, "I’m sorry, but like it’s a virus, I get it, I respect it. Even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die which is terrible, but inevitable? I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko - List Of Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus.

The video went viral online as Twitterati termed Vanessa's comments 'heartless' and ' insensitive'. The actress in her apology note mentioned that she realised that her words were insensitive and not appropriate for the situation. She wrote, "I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake-up call to the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

When you tweet a video and end it with “maybe I shouldn’t be saying this” that’s normally a sign that you shouldn’t #VanessaHudgens #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/C9vWYmFTqa — 🥂The Barrowboy🥂 (@Barrowboy77) March 17, 2020

Angered by Hudgens' comments, a Twitter user wrote, "#Vanessahudgens - People are losing their jobs. They are dying. They are sick. They have no money. No groceries. No contact with loved ones. And you're moaning about Coachella being postponed til July. If I were in charge of coachella I'd ban you out of spite."Coronavirus Pandemic: After Tom Hanks, Idris Elba Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says He Has No Symptoms But Will Keep Updating.

Another user criticising Vanessa's comments wrote, "#VanessaHudgens her speech is not just terrible but so damaging to all the young people that are listening her! STAY AT HOME. I’m from Italy and I’m been in quarantine for 2 weeks now. I’m not having fun but we all have to do it. Cannot stand ignorance!!"

It has certainly been shocking to see a celebrity react like this given that we are already seeing some big Hollywood celebs such as Tom Hanks, Idris Elba among others who have tested positive for the virus and have been appealing to their fans to stay indoors and follow the safety guidelines. After this video, it looks like Vanessa is going to have a hard time getting her fan following back.