The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards, also known as the AACTA Awards, recognise excellence in the film and television industry. It honours talents both locally and internationally. It is one of the most prestigious awards ceremony for the Australian film and television industry. The AACTA Awards has announced nominations and Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for International Award for Best Lead Actor in Film category for The White Tiger. The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav Nominated for Best Actor at International Spirit Awards 2021 Alongside Chadwick Boseman and Riz Ahmed (View Full Nominees List).

The nominees for the 10th AACTA International Awards were announced on February 13. AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella was quoted as saying about the nominees, “2020 was an extraordinary year for the global screen industry. We all experienced varying degrees of lockdowns but one thing that united us all was the enjoyment and escapism we got from film and television and audiences devoured content in astonishing numbers.” Take a look at the complete list of nominees: The White Tiger: Cardi B Has THIS to Say About Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav’s Film.

AACTA International Award for Best Film

The Father

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

AACTA International Award for Best Direction in Film

Pete Docter – Soul

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay in Film

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

AACTA International Award for Best Drama Series

The Crown

I May Destroy You

The Mandalorian

Mystery Road

The Queen's Gambit

AACTA International Award for Best Comedy Series

After Life

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Sex Education

What We Do in the Shadows

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor in Film

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress in Film

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Eliza Scanlen – Babyteeth

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

Ben Mendelsohn – Babyteeth

Mark Rylance – The Trial of the Chicago 7

David Strathairn – Nomadland

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Olivia Colman – The Father

Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Swankie – Nomadland

AACTA International Award for Best Actor in a Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Daniel Levy – Schitt's Creek

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Aaron Pedersen – Mystery Road

AACTA International Award for Best Actress in a Series

Cate Blanchett – Mrs America

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Catherine O'Hara – Schitt's Creek

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit

Every year the event is held in Los Angeles, but this year it would be debuting on AACTA’s YouTube channel on March 6 AEDT/March 5 PST.

