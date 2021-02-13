The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards, also known as the AACTA Awards, recognise excellence in the film and television industry. It honours talents both locally and internationally. It is one of the most prestigious awards ceremony for the Australian film and television industry. The AACTA Awards has announced nominations and Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for International Award for Best Lead Actor in Film category for The White Tiger. The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav Nominated for Best Actor at International Spirit Awards 2021 Alongside Chadwick Boseman and Riz Ahmed (View Full Nominees List).
The nominees for the 10th AACTA International Awards were announced on February 13. AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella was quoted as saying about the nominees, “2020 was an extraordinary year for the global screen industry. We all experienced varying degrees of lockdowns but one thing that united us all was the enjoyment and escapism we got from film and television and audiences devoured content in astonishing numbers.” Take a look at the complete list of nominees: The White Tiger: Cardi B Has THIS to Say About Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav’s Film.
AACTA International Award for Best Film
The Father
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
AACTA International Award for Best Direction in Film
Pete Docter – Soul
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
David Fincher – Mank
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay in Film
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
AACTA International Award for Best Drama Series
The Crown
I May Destroy You
The Mandalorian
Mystery Road
The Queen's Gambit
AACTA International Award for Best Comedy Series
After Life
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Sex Education
What We Do in the Shadows
AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor in Film
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress in Film
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Eliza Scanlen – Babyteeth
AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods
Ben Mendelsohn – Babyteeth
Mark Rylance – The Trial of the Chicago 7
David Strathairn – Nomadland
AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Olivia Colman – The Father
Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Swankie – Nomadland
AACTA International Award for Best Actor in a Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Daniel Levy – Schitt's Creek
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Aaron Pedersen – Mystery Road
AACTA International Award for Best Actress in a Series
Cate Blanchett – Mrs America
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
Catherine O'Hara – Schitt's Creek
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit
Every year the event is held in Los Angeles, but this year it would be debuting on AACTA’s YouTube channel on March 6 AEDT/March 5 PST.
