After Getting Trolled, John Krasinski Explains the Reason Behind Selling his 'Some Good News' Show

John Krasinski in Some Good News (Photo Credits: Instagram)

John Krasinski was trying to make this world a better place by launching a weekly YouTube series called Some Good News that highlighted only the positive stories from around the globe. His show was certainly gaining popularity with guests like Brad Pitt making an appearance and the actor cum host planning The Office reunion for the same. However, his decision to sell the show to CBS irked his fans and they later started trolling him for the decision. However, the actor has now clarified the reason behind taking that step and honestly, it makes so much sense. Some Good News for John Krasinski as His Lockdown Web-Show Lands a Deal With ViacomCBS.

While appearing on his The Office co-star Rainn Wilson’s Instagram Live Soul Pancake series “Hey There, Human”, Krasinski revealed the reason while stating his busy schedule would have made it impossible for him to carry on with the show. "Well it’s funny, it was one of those things where I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine because I have these other things that I’m going to be having to do very soon like Jack Ryan and all this other stuff. But more than that, it was something that writing, directing, and producing with a couple of my friends was so much [that] I knew it wouldn’t be sustainable with my prior commitments," he said.

Going further, the actor revealed how he knew that continuing with its production wouldn't be sustainable enough for him. “I knew the two options were always gonna be that I leave it off with eight in my office—which I would love to keep doing this show from my office forever, [but] it just wasn’t sustainable. So I’d need a partner coming on. And it’s funny, in the first episode I said, ‘Why isn’t there a news show dedicated entirely to good news?’ and now we have one of the biggest news programs in America, CBS News, saying that they want to make it part of their permanent news cycle, which is insane. The fact that we were able to accomplish that—in eight weeks it went from not existing to now being on one of these huge news networks—is honestly one of the most amazing honours I’ve ever been able to pull off. And again, it was all due to the community and to the people," he added while explaining his thought process. John Krasinski Hosts a Virtual Potluck With Martha Stewart, Guy Fieri and More; Stanley Tucci Whips Up an Amazing 'Quarantini' (Watch Video).

When asked if he'll continue as a host of the show in future, John replied, "We have a lot of fun stuff planned and I can’t wait to dig in. I’m gonna be a part of it whenever I can, and I’m gonna host a couple, and bring on a different community of people—maybe you (Rainn Wilson)."

Coming to his schedule, the actor is prepping to start working on Amazon Prime's Jack Ryan season 3 and he's also determined to make A Quiet Place III. A Quiet Place 2 was originally supposed to release in March 2020 but got delayed due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film will now hit the screens in September.