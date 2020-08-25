Alexander Skarsgard is not only talented but also one of Hollywood's hottest actors. The Swedish actor has made everyone swoon with his gorgeous smile and his fine act. Skarsgard has starred in major roles in popular series such as True Blood, Big Little Lies and also appeared in films such as Melancholia and The Legend of Tarzan. The actor has shown his versatility in a short time and well, it isn't surprising considering he's the son of Stellan Skargard. Alexander Skarsgard celebrates his birthday on August 25 and to celebrate the same, we take a look at some of his hottest snaps. Godzilla vs. Kong Gets Postponed, Alexander Skarsgard Starrer To Release In May 2021.

There's some Swedish charm that only Alexander Skarsgard can pull off and we bet everytime he turns up on the screen, there's a little bit of heart-skipping a beat that happens for many. As the actor turns 44, we take a look at his pictures as he flaunts his gorgeous smile and makes us fall for his amazingly beautiful looks. If the Big Little Lies star hasn't already impressed you enough, his views on feminism are sure to make you fall for him even more. The actor has been quoted saying, "I'm 100 per cent feminist. Sweden is very progressive. In terms of equal rights, I think it's ahead of most countries." As we celebrate his birthday, here's a look at Alexander's hottest pictures.

Nothing Like a Good Monochrome Picture!

View this post on Instagram #AlexanderSkarsgard A post shared by Alexander Skarsgard (@alexanderskarsgardmyman) on Aug 19, 2020 at 5:45pm PDT

That Intense Look...

The Million Dolllar Smile!

Alexander Skarsgard Absolutely Taking Our Breath Away!

Alexander Skarsgard Flaunting His Hot Bod!

View this post on Instagram #AlexanderSkarsgard A post shared by Alexander Skarsgard (@alexanderskarsgardmyman) on Aug 12, 2020 at 5:30pm PDT

Who Isn't Swooning After Seeing This?

View this post on Instagram #AlexanderSkarsgard A post shared by Alexander Skarsgard (@alexanderskarsgardmyman) on Aug 8, 2020 at 5:08pm PDT

Well we bet if you haven't been a fan of Alexander Skarsgard, these pictures are sure to make you one. The actor does know how to make us blush with his natuaral charm and we are all for seeing this Swedish actor to continue to entertain us with more series and films.

