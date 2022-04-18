Robert Eggers' highly anticipated The Northman finally comes out in theatres this week and fans are extremely excited. This epic Viking revenge tale promises a violent and thrilling story that is bolstered by an extremely talented cast. Early promos for this film have made it look like an epic that will definitely deliver on its violent themes. The Northman Review: Early Reactions Call Alexander Skarsgard's Viking Film Brutal and Epic!

Early word of mouth for The Northman has been extremely positive as critics have been raving about its story and performances. The performances of Alexander Skarsgard and Willem Dafoe have been receiving acclaim with many even praising its cinematography. So if you don't know much about The Northman, this guide will help you. Here's all you need to know about The Northman. The Northman Trailer: Alexander Skarsgard Shows Off His Viking Rage in This New Promo For Robert Eggers' Film! (Watch Video).

Cast

Alexander Skarsgard stars as Amleth, who is a Viking prince. He will be joined by Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bjork and Claes Bang.

Plot

The Northman is a Viking revenge tale that's based on the legend of Amleth. It focuses on Amleth getting revenge for the brutal murder of his father.

Watch The Trailer For The Northman

Release Date

The Northman releases in United States of America on April 22, 2022.

Review

The review for The Northman isn't out yet. The moment it is, the page will be updated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2022 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).