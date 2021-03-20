Alka Yagnik is one of the most prolific and loved female playback singers of Bollywood. She was at her peak since the late 80s, 90s, and early 2000s. 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' from Tamasha is still our jam as it makes us feels a lot of things. You can imagine how beautiful her voice has aged. She has been singing since the young age of 6 and even got tutelage under Kalyanji-Anandji. We still trip on Ek do teen from Tezaab or Choli ke peeche from Khalnayak. Such was her allure that even Nicole Kidman's performance was preceded by 'Chamma chamma' from China Gate sung by Yagnik. Alka Yagnik Birthday: 9 Songs by the Singer That Can Breathe a New Life Into You

Yup, you read it right! Moulin Rouge is the movie where 'Chamma chamma' was used in a climactic dance performance by Kidman in the film. The latter is a jukebox musical romantic entertainer with Kidman and Ewan McGregor in the lead. Check out the song here...

Now take a look at the original Yagnik song with Urmila Matondkar setting the screens on fire

Why 'Chamma chamma' and not anything else? Well, Yagnik's songs from that era were wildly popular and we are pretty sure that's why it even was heard in Hollywood.

