Alka Yagnik Birthday: 9 Songs by the Singer That Can Breathe a New Life Into You

Alka Yagnik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alka Yagnik turns 54 today. The singer has kept the Indian audience entertained for decades. She is a gift to humanity. Her mesmerising voice has left millions of people in awe of her over the globe. At the time of writing this, she has been trending on rank 1 on YouTube's global music chart. She has been at the top of the chart for 182 weeks now, ahead of Lata Mangeshkar, BTS, Bad Bunny and J Balvin. She also has the most number of Filmfare Awards to her credits of all female singers.

Alka, the two-time recipient of the National Film Award, has sung over 20,000 songs in her career. Yes, over TWENTY THOUSAND! The songs have featured in over 1000 movies. And on her birthday today, we are only listing down just a select few to just show you how awesome she is.

Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha)

If this song and Alka's voice don't move you, congratulations on the breakthrough in science. Because you are a robot who has successfully fooled people by living a normal life like a human. Composed by AR Rahman for Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's breakup scene in Tamasha, this song could not have hired a better singer than Alka Yagnik.

Gali Mein Chand (Zakhm)

MM Keeravani, under alias MM Kreem, composed this utterly beautiful ditty with lyrics from Anand Bakshi. Alka breathed life into this romantic number.

Taal Se Taal (Taal)

Rahman and Alka do make a good team. Here is another hit number that they collaborated for. Alka adds the innocence this chirpy song requires with her voice. Aishwarya Rai danced in the rain to Alka's voice and the '90s kids were enamoured FOR LIFE.

Chamma Chamma (China Gate)

This song, featuring Urmila Matondkar dancing to the beats, is proof that Alka could also rock an out and out dance number. Her fit fast-paced numbers like a glove. Anu Malik's music was just the best during this era.

Tu Muskura (Yuvraaj)

This uplifting number can drive your blues away. Alka's voice is why this song sounds so optimistic.

Aapke Pyaar Mein (Raaz)

God, where have Nadeem-Shravan gone? This is a stark reminder of why need more of the music composer duo in our lives. Alka adds the right amount of seduction to this romantic number.

Jaane Kyu Log (Dil Chahta Hai)

It is like Udit Narayan and Alka were actually in a studio together having banter about love. The singers' playful chemistry was perfectly reflected by Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta on the screen in this iconic film directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Kitni Bechain Hoke (Kasoor)

You might not remember this film featuring Lisa Ray and Aftab Shivdasani, but you sure as hell should remember this romantic, sensuous song. You get to witness Alka's range here. She has done a fabulous job with this sexy number, which definitely deserved a better film.

Ek Do Teen (Tezaab)

This iconic Madhuri Dixit number would not have been so popular if it was not for Alka's vibrant vocals. She exudes a certain flirtiness with her voice here. On the night of recording this song, Alka could barely talk because of tonsillitis. She only had half an hour to record the song, as balancing the instruments took most of the time that night at Mehboob studios. Music composers Laxikant-Pyarelal told Alka that they'd record a rough cut and dub later. But they were so happy with Alka's 'rough cut' that it was used in the film.

Okay, it is just unimaginably tough to select songs from Alka's discography. We might be here all day if we made an attempt at it. So, we are going to leave you with these nine songs, which, if you listen to on loop, will keep you entertained all day. Happy birthday to Alka Yagnik. You are the greatest of all.