The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend and model Natalie Kuckenburg. Wesley took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo with Natalie, who can be seen flaunting her engagement ring. The announcement came with a glimpse into the couple's romantic Italian getaway. The 25-year-old also confirmed the news on her Instagram handle, posting a picture of her hand being held by Wesley. "Yes. Always and forever," she captioned the photo, showcasing a stunning oval-cut diamond engagement ring. Vampire Diaries' Star Paul Wesley and Ines De Ramon Officially Finalise Divorce Almost Two Years After Separation – Reports.

Natalie Kuckenburg Shares Heartfelt Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Kuckenburg (@nataliekuckenburg)

The engagement came on the heels of the couple's recent Italian vacation. They shared pictures of their getaway earlier this week.

"A beautiful time in Tuscany," Paul wrote in his Instagram post, when Natalie chimed, "The best time!!" Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley in New Photo Together After Reuniting Recently. - Latest Tweet by Pop Crave.

Paul Wesley Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Wesley (@paulwesley)

The Couple Went Public in 2023

According to a report by People, Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg have been together for a while now, but were first linked in 2022, when they were spotted spending time in Nerano, Italy. It was on Valentine's Day 2023 that Natalie shared a picture with the actor, confirming their romance in public. Ever since, the couple has never failed to give each other sweet shoutouts on social media and express their love. The Vampire Diaries Stars Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev Pose Together for a Reunion Selfie (View Pic)

Paul Wesley Says Laughter Keeps Their Bond Strong

In a March 2024 interview with People, Wesley described Natalie as "the funniest person" and emphasised the importance of laughter in their relationship. "I think the reason we get along so well is because all we do is laugh, and I think it's probably one of the most important things in a relationship," he said. Paul Wesley was previously married to Ines de Ramon. The actor filed for divorce in February 2023 after a "mutual decision."