The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel case has been getting twisted and murkier with each passing day. The claims that are being made in this case are turning out to be shocking. After Depp recently testified in court saying his ex-wife Amber Heard threw a punch at him when the actor had found out he had lost close to $650 million in movie earnings, now Heard's ex-assistant has made a rather shocking claim as she testified in court. AHeard's former assistant Kate James gave dramatic testimony at Johnny Depp’s libel trial. Johnny Depp Tells Court Amber Heard Punched Him On the Night He'd Learned He Had Lost $650 Million in Movie Earnings.

For the uninitiated, the libel case in concern has been the one where Depp sued The Sun newspaper over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.” Recently, in the trial James, who worked for Heard between 2012 and 2015, testified in favour of Johnny Depp. Kate James revealed that she had confided in Heard, a sexual assault incident she encountered 25 years ago in Brazil and that she was shocked to see Heard 'misrepresenting' it for her 'own use'. She was reported saying, "She referred directly to a violent rape that occurred to me 26 years ago and she twisted it into her own story and she used it for her own use. I am a sexual violence survivor and that’s very, very serious to take that stance if you are not one."

Also speaking about working with Heard, James described the actress as a demanding employer, She claimed to have received “incoherent, abusive text messages” from Heard between 2 am and 4 am on an almost daily basis.Johnny Depp Reveals the Incident That Made Him Realise That His Marriage with Amber Heard Cannot Be Saved.

Amber Heard will be testifying in this case next week but James' allegations have certainly sent shock waves. Heard has till now 14 allegations of violence on Depp between 2013 and 2016. The couple were married in 2015 and filed for divorce within two years in 2017.

