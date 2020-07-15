Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's libel case has been one murky affair. Depp recently concluded his five days of testimony by claiming that his ex-wife Amber Heard had thrown a punch at him on the night he found out he had lost $650 million. For the uninitiated, is suing the Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, at London's High Court after the tabloid reported him to be a "wife-beater" in a 2018 article. Depp in his recent testimony stated that what Heard was saying was a "reverse confession". "It seemed everything she accused me of was something she had done to me." Johnny Depp Reveals the Incident That Made Him Realise That His Marriage with Amber Heard Cannot Be Saved.

The court was told on Monday that one incident occurred after Heard's 30th birthday party in 2016. Giving his testimony, the Pirates Of The Carribean actor revealed he had lost $650 million he had made from films, a "ludicrous" sum, he said, and that he owed $100 million because he had not paid tax for 17 years. He told the court Heard accused him of making her look foolish in front of her friends and had attacked him while he was reading in bed, throwing a "haymaker" wild, swinging punch at him. Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-Wife Amber Heard of Severing his Finger By Throwing a Vodka Bottle, Shows Picture of His Injury in the Court.

Heard and Depp met in 2011 while co-starring in the film The Rum Diary and married in 2015. Heard filed for divorce 15 months later when she first said publicly Depp had abused her. The ongoing libel case has heard some extraordinary revelations and allegations about the couple’s relationship. Recently, Depp had also revealed that he knew this marriage won't work after when a cleaner found faeces in a bed at their Los Angeles penthouse the morning after Heard's 30th birthday party in April 2016.

