The earliest memory of Andrew Garfield was of a disgruntled man who has just been betrayed by his best friend in The Social Network. He was brilliant as Mark Zuckerberg's, played by Jesse Eisenberg, friend turned foe, Eduardo Severin. The good looking American British actor was one of the faces that stayed with you. Then came the Amazing Spiderman series and he is forever etched in our memories. Although those movies are better forgotten, it did familiarise us with an actor who would go on to do incredible work in movies like Hacksaw Ridge, Silence and many more. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Christopher Miller Reveals Why Sony Denied The Cameos of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland

On his birthday today, let's delve deeper and find out a bit more about Garfield and leave his Spiderman past behind once and for all.

#American or British accent?

Garfield's perfect American accent tricked everyone including his former girlfriend Emma Stone. He stunned everyone when he spoke like an Englishmen during the 2017 Academy Awards. But Stone's surprise happened after The Amazing Spiderman got over when he switched to his British accent. She told Shotlist Magazine, "Once the movie was over, I was surprised to hear his completely British accent, because on set, obviously, we were speaking in American accents, so in between takes he was pretty American."

#Emotional Spidey sense

Garfield admitted that he shed a tear when he put on Spiderman's suit for The Amazing Spiderman. He told Movieweb, "It's bizarre [wearing the Spider-Man suit] and I have to not look at my face. It's strange and surreal to be wearing it and I won't lie I actually shed a tear when I first wore the spandex for the first time. I didn't expect to get so emotional but I did."

#Andrew Garfield-Ryan Reynold kiss

Garfield might come across a very intense but he knows to have fun especially when his partner-in-crime is the wicked Ryan Reynolds. At the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, Garfield had joked that if Reynolds wins the Best Actor trophy, he should kiss him instead of his wife Blake Lively. Well, It was Ryan Gosling who walked away with the trophy but the two men did kiss.

remember when ryan reynolds kissed andrew garfield after he lost over ryan gosling? pic.twitter.com/VMDCD3LVgW — ًdani (@awhquaria) December 22, 2018

#The skateboard lover Spiderman

Garfield is so into skateboarding that he convinced his Amazing Spiderman director Marc Webb to let Peter Parker do that same. Playing by your strengths never gets old.

#An theatre pupil by chance

Apparently, Garfield was intending to study business. But when his friend convinced him to take up Theatre Studies at A-Level as they wanted one more student to join so that the class can happen, he got hooked to acting. He was 16.

