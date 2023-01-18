Actress Angela Bassett won't forbid her kids if they follow her into the movies. The 64-year-old actress vows to always support her children irrespective of what they do in their careers, reports aceshowbiz.com. "They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don't get any clues to that right now. It's a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them," Angela explained to PEOPLE when speaking about her kids' interests. Golden Globe Awards 2023: Winner Angela Bassett Pays Moving Tribute To Co-Star Chadwick Boseman

Angela recently won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the Hollywood star revealed that she celebrated her success with her kids. She said: "I went home and hugged my kids. They were really excited for mom to bring home a statue." Meanwhile, Angela previously claimed that finding the "right" person is the key to wedded bliss. The actress has been married to husband Courtney B. Vance since 1997 and she feels that couples in the spotlight need to be "looking in the same direction."