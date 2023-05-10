Hollywood actor Paul Rudd, who is known for his portrayal of Ant-Man, has shared that the thing that he likes the most about his character is that it's just a regular guy with no special powers. Paul has been essaying the character of Ant-Man since 2015, says he feels a special kinship with Scott Lang and Ant-Man. "One of the things that's been fun about playing this part is that there's nothing extraordinary about Scott," the actor says. "He doesn't possess any real super abilities he's not a God of Thunder, he's not big and green and strong, he can't fly. He's just an intuitive, smart guy. To play the part of a regular guy who didn't really want this but is forced to be heroic is fun." Recalling the journey of his character, Paul said, "A lot has happened with Scott over the last several years." Ant Man and The Wasp Quantumania OTT Release Update: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors’ Marvel Movie To Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From May 17!.

He also added, "This is a guy who was living a normal life until he committed a Robin Hood-type crime -- because he is a good guy. He went to jail for a couple years and then was recruited to be a Superhero. He joined the Avengers, went down to the Quantum Realm and when he came back, he saved the Universe." Sharing a sneak peek of Ant-Man's adventures in the upcoming movie, he said, "We start this film after the events of Endgame have happened." Paul Rudd Tricks Conan O'Brien Again With His Popular 'Mac and Me' Clip Prank This Time on a Podcast! (Watch Video).

Elaborating further, he added, "I think for the first time in many years, Scott is able to take a breath and sit back and spend some time with his daughter and be present in his own life. But that doesn't last long." Kicking off the Phase-5 of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will drop on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar.

