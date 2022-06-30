During the release of Avengers: Endgame, one of the most prominent memes surrounding the film was that of Ant-Man going up Thanos' butt and expanding so that he could be defeated. Yes, the internet does come up with some of the weirdest ideas. However, a new clip from Avengers: Quantum Encounter on the Disney Cruise Line sees Paul Rudd's Ant-Man address this meme. But just before he could, Ant-Man is unfortunately cut off by the Wasp. Avengers Endgame Completes Three Years: Fans Reminisce About Marvel's Epic Crossover on Its Third Anniversary!

Check Out The Clip Below:

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man explains why he couldn’t go up Thanos’ ass in a clip from ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ on the Disney Cruise Line. pic.twitter.com/CWi0019Vx6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 30, 2022

