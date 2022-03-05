Actor Antony Starr, who is known for his work in the superhero series 'The Boys', has been arrested in Alicante, Spain, reports 'Variety'. The Alicante police department has however declined to furnish the reasons behind Starr's arrest, nor would it confirm his one-year suspended sentence. However, The New Zealand Herald has reported that the actor, in an inebriated state, assaulted a young chef at a pub in Alicante. The Boys Fame Antony Starr Arrested in Spain for Drunkenly Assaulting a Chef.

Antony reportedly punched the 21-year-old chef twice. As per 'Variety', a glass was also reportedly used in the assault, although it remains unclear at this time whether the glass was smashed in the chef's face or thrown at the chef. The chef, who was taken to hospital, has reportedly received four stitches above his eye.

La Informacion, Alicante's biggest local newspaper, reported that Starr was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence with a $5,464.97 fine. The indemnification must be paid into a court account within 72 hours. As per Spanish law, any conviction of under two years is automatically deemed suspended if the guilty partner has no criminal record, as is the case with Starr. The actor has been in Spain over the last month filming Guy Ritchie's new action movie headlined by Jake Gyllenhaal. Chris Noth Removed From the Finale of HBO Max’s Sex and the City Sequel Series for Sexual Assault Charges.