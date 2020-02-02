The 73rd British Academy Film Awards, better known as the BAFTAs, are all set to take place on February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London and we bet you are already getting anxious to find out who will take big honours. Will Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger keep their winning streak so far from the Golden Globes to BAFTAs and eventually Oscars 2020? Well, the ceremony is going to be as exciting as ever as the big names from Hollywood head to UK for the coveted award ceremony. The popular talk show host, Graham Norton is all set to take the stage as the host and we couldn't have found anyone more entertaining and better for this job. BAFTA Awards 2020 Live Streaming in IST: How to Watch 73rd British Academy Film Awards Full Show Live In India? Get Baftas Date & Time; TV & Online Telecast Details.
The nominations list this year is heavily dominated by Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker which has been recognised for as many as 11 categories including the four major ones of best film, leading actor, best adapted screenplay and best director. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood comes second with almost 10 nominations and Sam Mendes' war drama 1917 has bagged nine of them. Although this year's most-talked-about film without a doubt is Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite which is running for best film, best director, best original screenplay and best film and could make history with its win.
While there have been some big snubs this year with no women filmmakers such as Greta Gerwig, Alma Har'el being kept out of the race despite their successful films. Also, Jennifer Lopez and Lupita Nyong'o not getting nominated for their performances in Hustlers and Us respectively have been slammed by netizens. Well, among those who have been nominated, here are our predictions for this year's wins! Check out the full nominations list here.
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Predicted Winner - Renée Zellweger, Judy
Leading Actor
Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Predicted Winner - Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Director
1917, Sam Mendes
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho
Predicted Winner - 1917, Sam Mendes
Best Film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Predicted Winner - Parasite
Outstanding British Film
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Predicted Winner - 1917
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Predicted Winner - Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Predicted Winner - Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Rising Star Award
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Micheal Ward
Predicted Winner - Awkwafina
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)
Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)
Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)
Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)*
Predicted Winner - For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)
Film Not In The English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain And Glory
Parasite
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
Predicted Winner - Parasite
Original Screenplay
Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho
Predicted Winner - Parasite, Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony Mccarten
Predicted Winner - Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Cinematography
1917 Roger Deakins
The Irishman Rodrigo Prieto
Joker Lawrence Sher
Le Mans ’66 Phedon Papamichael
The Lighthouse Jarin Blaschke
Predicted Winner - 1917 Roger Deakins
Original Score
1917 Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit Michael Giacchino
Joker Hildur Guđnadóttir
Little Women Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker John Williams
Predicted Winner - Joker Hildur Guđnadóttir
It's certainly going to be exciting to see who turns out to be a big winner of the night among the likes of Parasite, Joker and 1917. Don't forget to tune in for the live streaming of BAFTAs 2020 on the BAFTA social media channels.