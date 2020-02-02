BAFTA Awards 2020 Predictions. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 73rd British Academy Film Awards, better known as the BAFTAs, are all set to take place on February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London and we bet you are already getting anxious to find out who will take big honours. Will Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger keep their winning streak so far from the Golden Globes to BAFTAs and eventually Oscars 2020? Well, the ceremony is going to be as exciting as ever as the big names from Hollywood head to UK for the coveted award ceremony. The popular talk show host, Graham Norton is all set to take the stage as the host and we couldn't have found anyone more entertaining and better for this job. BAFTA Awards 2020 Live Streaming in IST: How to Watch 73rd British Academy Film Awards Full Show Live In India? Get Baftas Date & Time; TV & Online Telecast Details.

The nominations list this year is heavily dominated by Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker which has been recognised for as many as 11 categories including the four major ones of best film, leading actor, best adapted screenplay and best director. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood comes second with almost 10 nominations and Sam Mendes' war drama 1917 has bagged nine of them. Although this year's most-talked-about film without a doubt is Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite which is running for best film, best director, best original screenplay and best film and could make history with its win.

While there have been some big snubs this year with no women filmmakers such as Greta Gerwig, Alma Har'el being kept out of the race despite their successful films. Also, Jennifer Lopez and Lupita Nyong'o not getting nominated for their performances in Hustlers and Us respectively have been slammed by netizens. Well, among those who have been nominated, here are our predictions for this year's wins! Check out the full nominations list here.

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Predicted Winner - Renée Zellweger, Judy

Leading Actor

Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Predicted Winner - Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Director

1917, Sam Mendes

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho

Predicted Winner - 1917, Sam Mendes

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Predicted Winner - Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Predicted Winner - 1917

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Predicted Winner - Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Predicted Winner - Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Rising Star Award

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Micheal Ward

Predicted Winner - Awkwafina

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)

Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)*

Predicted Winner - For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

Film Not In The English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Predicted Winner - Parasite

Original Screenplay

Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho

Predicted Winner - Parasite, Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony Mccarten

Predicted Winner - Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Cinematography

1917 Roger Deakins

The Irishman Rodrigo Prieto

Joker Lawrence Sher

Le Mans ’66 Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse Jarin Blaschke

Predicted Winner - 1917 Roger Deakins

Original Score

1917 Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit Michael Giacchino

Joker Hildur Guđnadóttir

Little Women Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker John Williams

Predicted Winner - Joker Hildur Guđnadóttir

It's certainly going to be exciting to see who turns out to be a big winner of the night among the likes of Parasite, Joker and 1917. Don't forget to tune in for the live streaming of BAFTAs 2020 on the BAFTA social media channels.