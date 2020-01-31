BAFTA Awards 2020 Live Streaming in IST: How to Watch 73rd British Academy Film Awards Full Show Live In India? Get Baftas Date & Time; TV & Online Telecast Details!

BAFTA Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The awards season has officially kicked off and after Golden Globes and Grammys 2020, another big award ceremony is all set to take place. Yes, we are talking about the 73rd British Academy Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards. The coveted awards celebrate the best of film and TV and we bet you can't wait to watch who takes home the big honours. The BAFTAs 2020 will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The excitement about the awards ceremony starts right from the announcement of the nominations and this year, there are some amazing movies and TV series competing for the honours. Golden Globes 2020 Full Winners List: 1917, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Fleabag, Succession Win Big; The Irishman, Game of Thrones Go Empty-Handed at 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

TV presenter Graham Norton will take over from Joanna Lumley to host the BAFTAs this year. He is best known for his talk show, The Graham Norton Show. This year's nominations list is heavily dominated by Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker as it sits in 11 categories including best film, leading actor, best-adapted screenplay and best director. Brad Pitt-Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Once Upon a Time in Hollywood too have clinched their spot in 10 categories. It will be interesting to see which films take home the honour of excellence in different categories.

BAFTA Awards 2019 Date and Time in India; Venue Details:

The British Academy Film Awards of BAFTA 2020 will take place at London Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. Live BAFTA 2020 will start from 9:00 pm GMT ie 02.30 am according to Indian Standard Time. From the year 2017, the BAFTA Awards venue is Royal Albert Hall in London.

BAFTA Awards 2019 Live Streaming Online Details in India:

The BAFTA awards 2020 live streaming online is the easiest way to catch all the action that goes on at the award ceremony Thee official handles of BAFTA social media pages live stream the event. You can catch all the happenings from BAFTA 2020 at online on the below pages. Earlier BAFTA Awards were seen on Sony Pix channel in India, but they have discontinued it now. So most people have to rely on social media channels of BAFTA to catch all the action as it plays out on stage.

BAFTA's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/485267825524794/

BAFTA YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/Baftaonline

Who is the Host at BAFTA Awards 2019?

BBC regular, Graham Norton will be hosting BAFTA Awards 2020. Norton first presented the TV Baftas 15 years ago, but February 2020 will mark his debut as the Film Awards host. Speaking about this big opportunity, Norton said, "I’m delighted to be taking the helm of the biggest night in British Film, the audience at the Royal Albert Hall will be the biggest sofa I’ve ever faced."

BAFTA Awards 2019 Full Nominations List

While Joker, The Irishman and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood have dominated major categories this year, there's also Bong Joon Hoo's Korean film Parasite that has found itself in the Best Picture category and is even said to have high chances of winning. Check out the full nominations list here.

How excited are you to catch all the action from BAFTAs 2020? We bet you are all set with your predictions about the winners. Let's see who takes home the coveted honours and who surprises us with their wins. Stay tuned for all the coverage on BAFTAs 2020.