Margot Robbie-starrer Barbie was released in theatres on July 21, 2023. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the plot follows Barbie as she travels to the real world with Ken in order to find the secrets of the universe. However, after release, Barbie leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Barbie: Star Margot Robbie Reveals Her Favourite Meme Based Around Greta Gerwig's Films - Check Inside!

Watch the Trailer for Barbie:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Barbie Director Greta Grewig and Noah Baumbach Welcome Second Child!

For the unversed, Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film also stars America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and more. Barbie is playing in theatres right now.

