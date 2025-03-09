March 9, 2025, Special Days: March 9, 2025, features several special observances. In the United States, Daylight Saving Time begins, marking the annual shift in clocks to extend evening daylight. National American Paddlefish Day raises awareness about this ancient freshwater species. National Barbie Day celebrates the iconic doll that has inspired generations. Food lovers can enjoy National Crabmeat Day, honouring the delicious seafood, and National Meatball Day, dedicated to the popular dish enjoyed in various cuisines worldwide. There are several famous March 9 birthdays and birth anniversaries. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 9, 2025 (Sunday)

Daylight Saving Time 2025 in the United States National American Paddlefish Day National Barbie Day National Crabmeat Day National Meatball Day

Famous March 9 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Suga (rapper) Bobby Fischer (9 March 1943 - 17 January 2008) Parthiv Patel Jeon Somi Matthew Gray Gubler Yuri Gagarin (9 March 1934 - 27 March 1968) Brittany Snow Oscar Isaac Naveen Jindal Darsheel Safary Sushant Singh Zakir Hussain (9 March 1951 - 15 December 2024) Shashi Tharoor Clint Dempsey

Death Anniversaries on March 9

Charles Bukowski died on 9 March 1994 (age 73 years) George Burns died on 9 March 1996 (age 100 years) K. Asif died on 9 March 1971 (age 48 years)

