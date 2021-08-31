Actor Bridget Regan has joined the cast of Batwoman. As per Variety, Bridget will essay the role of Pamela Isley, also known as Poison Ivy, in the superhero series, Bridget's character has been described as a "passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better". But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. Batwoman Season 2: Wallis Day to Replace Ruby Rose as Kate Kane.

Bridget has shared the same news on her Instagram account with a caption, "this is going to be fun." Also, Bridget is the latest actress to play a live-action version of Poison Ivy. Earlier Uma Thurman played Ivy in the 1997 film Batman and Robin while several actors played her in 'Gotham'. Ruby Rose Quits Batwoman, Casting for Season 2's New Leading Lady to Begin Soon.

Before Batwoman, Bridget has featured on several hit shows like The Last Ship, Jane the Virgin, and White Collar.

