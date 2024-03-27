Former James Bond depicter Pierce Brosnan has given his stamp of approval to actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play the suave spy. Taylor-Johnson is rumoured to be the next 007 agent. Brosnan played James Bond through the 1990s. Talking about the next to take on the role of the spy agent, Brosnan said that Taylor-Johnson “has the chops” to take it on, reports deadline. Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson The New James Bond? Here's What We Know!.

Brosnan starred with Taylor-Johnson in the 2009 film The Greatest. “One of the first movies we made, one of our earliest movies, was The Greatest – and he was in it,” Brosnan said. “He was The Greatest in it. It’s a lovely movie with Aaron and Carey Mulligan and Susan Sarandon and myself. So yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow.” Aaron Taylor-Johnson To Play The Role Of James Bond, Set to Succeed Daniel Craig as British Agent 007 - Reports.

If Taylor-Johnson becomes the next Bond, Brosnan advises the actor: “Be bold. Go out there, have a great time. Just love it. Just go for it.”

