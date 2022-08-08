Singer Beyonce's 'Renaissance' is at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart as 2022's biggest week by a woman and the second-largest week of the year overall as the set launches atop the chart with 332,000 equivalent album units earned in the US in the week, according to Luminate. Renaissance: Netizens Are in Awe of Beyonce’s New Album, Her First in Six Years.

According to billboard.com, 'Renaissance', Beyonce's seventh solo No. 1 album, is the first album released by a woman in 2022 to top the Billboard 200. The last woman at No. 1 was Adele with '30', which ruled for its first six weeks on the list (charts dated December 4, 2021 - January 8, 2022).

'Renaissance' is Beyonce's seventh solo studio album, and the first since the chart-topping 'Lemonade' in 2016. Since then, she teamed with husband Jay-Z on 'The Carters' Everything Is Love' in 2018, released 'Homecoming: The Live Album' and led 'The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack'. Beyonce To Remove Offensive Lyrics From ‘Renaissance’ Album After Ableist and Offensive Backlash.

Also in the new top 10 on the Billboard 200: ATEEZ, ENHYPEN and Dance Gavin Dance all score their first top 10 albums as their latest releases debut in the region, while $uicideboy$ collects its third top 10 effort with the No. 7 arrival of 'Sing Me a Lullaby', 'My Sweet Temptation'.

