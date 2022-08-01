Beyoncé is back with her seventh studio album titled "Renaissance" and it is loved by the singer's fans. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 29) on Billboard, choosing the superstar singer’s first solo studio release since 2016’s "Lemonade" as their favourite new music release of the past week. Check out how the fans reacted. #Beyonce Occupies the Top 9 Spots on Both the Global and US Apple Music Songs Charts with … – Latest Tweet by Pop Crave.

Fans React to Beyonce's Renaissance

Album Out!

It's almost criminal to listen to #RENAISSANCE out of order. Queen B really gave us a complete body of work. Album of the Year, here we go! 👑 — ulysses (@krungkrungkrazy) August 1, 2022

Beyonce #No1

If Break My Soul goes #1, Beyoncé will join Mariah Carey, Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin as the only black women who have had a #1 song over the age of 40 pic.twitter.com/khu9ojfBG9 — renaissance rogue (@soleanddta) July 31, 2022

Crazy Album!

Beyonce Renaissance album is immaculate but none of the other songs speak too me like Cozy does listen to it 3xs in a row and youll want to cut everybody off — Mojo (@BynumMojo) August 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)