Actors Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass will be seen sharing screen space with each other in a new sci-fi movie titled 'Biosphere'. According to Variety, 'Biosphere' is directed by Mel Eslyn, who has backed films like 'The One I Love' and 'Outside In'.Duplass Brothers Productions and Zackary Drucker have produced the upcoming project. Sterling K Brown, Randall Park Team Up For Amazon's Action-Comedy.

However, more details of the film have not been announced yet. Speaking of Brown and Duplass, they are best known for their shows 'This Is Us' and 'The Morning Show' respectively. Sterling K Brown Birthday Special: From This Is Us to Black Panther, 5 Performances of This Amazing Actor That Bowled Us Over.

Brown even earned his fifth consecutive Emmy nomination earlier this year for 'This Is Us'. On the other hand, Duplass who earned a supporting actor Emmy nomination in 2020 for 'The Morning Show'.

