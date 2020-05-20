Brad Pitt Surprises Graduates From His Hometown's Missouri State University With a Special Inspirational Message! (Watch Video)

Brad Pitt (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Given the current situation of coronavirus pandemic, it has been a strange time for graduates who won't be enjoying their regular celebrations. This year, the commencement speeches went virtual and former US President Barack Obama recently inspired everyone with his words of wisdom for the young grads. Actor Brad Pitt too surprised graduating seniors at Missouri State University with a special video message from quarantine. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor sent a special video message from his garden as he addressed the grads with a lovely message.

The video was posted on MSU's Twitter feed and starts with the university's president, Clif Smart, alongside mascot, Boomer the Bear, speaking about a special message for their 2020 graduating class. Pitt then turns up on video saying, "Hi everyone. Brad here from quarantine with a shout-out to the graduating class of Missouri State University. Yeah, it must be very strange doing this in these trying times but know we're rooting for you. Our money's on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavours. So, you did it. You made it. Enjoy. Congrats again, and think big."

We have one more surprise for our #BearGrads: A special message from one of Springfield's own. Thanks, Brad. pic.twitter.com/tCtWgzhozI — Missouri State (@MissouriState) May 19, 2020

For the uninitiated, Pitt grew up in Springfield, Missouri, where the university is located and attended MSU, although he did not graduate. This video message from Pitt is sure to lift the spirits of young grads who aren't currently in the best of moods due to the pandemic.