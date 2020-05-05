Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Wants To Call Jennifer Aniston Her Mom?

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's fans are just finding hope in every rumour regarding their reconciliation. The two are said to be in talks of patching up and getting back together. Some reports even say that they are keen on starting a family. Obviously, none of them are confirmed by any official source. The latest report on their personal front is that Brad and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh, wants to call Jennifer 'mummy!' Friends Cast Secretly Records a 90-Minute Special Episode as the Reunion Gets Delayed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

A source was quoted saying by New Idea that the thirteen-year-old girl spent "a lot of time with Jen in recent weeks and they really have developed a very special bond now." The report says that Brad is happy to see Jen and Shiloh bond as they are always cheerful together. "They’ve been spending so much time together and been bonding, it felt like a natural next step for Shiloh," the source adds.

The report also says that this is Angelina's 'worst nightmare.' Shiloh apparently is fond of her both the parents but currently is interested in spending more time with her father. Of course, all this is not confirmed yet and we wonder how the stars in the question will react to this.

On the other hand, Jen aka Rachel's fans are also extremely excited for the much awaited 'FRIENDS REUNION.' The six main characters are very much ready to reunite and the fans cannot wait for them to get into the much-loved roles once again.