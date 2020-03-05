Brahms The Boy 2: Christopher Convery to Work Alongside Katie Holmes in the Summer Horror Offering

Christopher Convery, Katie Holmes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The second instalment of the 2017 horror film The Boy has already hit the screens and has kept up to the tone and the setting of the series. The director and the screenwriter of the franchise had already promised for a creepier experience with the film. Acclaimed actress Katie Holmes will be seen playing the lead role as the mother, Liza. Interestingly, Christopher Convery who we have seen playing ‘Young Billy’ in the popular series ‘The Stranger Things’ will be seen in the lead role alongside Katie Holmes. Brahms The Boy II: Katie Holmes Reveals What Was Exciting About Working on This Horror Film.

Katie sharing her experience of returning to the big screen after a break and her views on the films, says, “It is great returning and doing a film and especially a character like Liza, I am really happy.” She adds “It's a very scary movie. It gets in your bones which I think every good horror movie does. It sneaks up on you, to give you a experience of what the character is going through.” The 12-year-old child artist Christopher Convery who we know from ‘The Strangers Things’, seemed excited to be a part of a horror movie. Katie Holmes Freaked Out by ‘Brahms: The Boy II’ Doll, Says Working on the Film Was Incredibly Unnerving.

Sharing his admiration of horror movies he says, “I'm a really big fan of horror movies and this movie happened right after I had finished shooting for stranger things. So this came like an absolute surprise to me." Adding about his preparation and working with the director William, Christopher says, “After I got the role I watched the first film that helped me to prepare for my character and understand the tone of the movie.

Also working with William was great, I used to have this small meeting with him before the film and it helped me so much to blend in my character." The second part ‘Brahms The Boy 2’ promises to give you chills with its eerie setting and unforeseen storyline. Experience the journey of the characters and the story of the horrific doll.