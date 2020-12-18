Katie Holmes celebrates her birthday today and while her daughter Suri takes the fashion world by storm, she's equally flaunting her style, one outfit at a time. Katie believes in hoarding some timeless pieces. From Channel to Gucci, she owns some of the finest labels and her wardrobe is nothing but a dream come true for any girl out there. Married to Tom Cruise at one point, she was that gorgeous girl whom everyone envied. And even after her separation, she has managed to be a darling whose infectious smile makes everyone swoon. Katie Holmes Birthday: Here Are the Lesser-Known Facts about the Batman Begins Actress!

Katie's red carpet attempts have won our hearts time and again. With her effective styling attempts, she blends in charisma with her allure. A red carpet stunner who rarely disappoints, Holmes is a name that Hollywood admires. There have been instances when she has taken the streets of New York by storm and her rapport with Suri makes us adore their bond even more. As Katie gets ready to cut her birthday cake, here's looking back at times she stunned on the red carpet. Katie Holmes Sparks Dating Rumours With Chef Emilio Vitolo Jr After Pictures Of the Duo Kissing Go Viral!

In Altuzzara

In Chanel

In Christian Dior

In Fendi

In Valentino

In Zac Posen

In Zadid and Voltaire

Katie Holmes' personal styling is all about being trendy and comfortable. She loves her trenchcoats as much as her t-shirts and her style file is filled with some amazing pieces. We have always admired her beautiful self and here's wishing her tons of happiness for the years to come. Happy Birthday, Katie Holmes!

