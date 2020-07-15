Brigitte Nielsen's celebrates her birthday today and it's time we remind you of famous movies she was part of. Nielsen in her early days starred in many movies starring her ex-husband, Sylvester Stallone and eventually ended up being a popular face in Hollywood. From playing a Marvel character way before the superhero culture became famous in the industry to being a part of a franchise as popular as Rocky, Nielsen has quite a few feathers to add in her glorious hat. Sylvester Stallone Confirms He Won't Be a Part of Creed III But Has Ideas for New Rocky Sequel.

As the Danish actress gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we reminisce some of her best outings as an actress. Have a look...

Rocky IV

Brigitte starred with her ex-husband, Sylvester Stallone in this Rocky sequel that was much praised for, well, the boxing matches of course. The film revolved around Rocky training his friend Apollo Creed for a match against his Russian nemesis, Drago. Brigitte played Ludmilla, Drago's devoted wife and this performance of hers continues to find a place in her list of most memorable roles.

Red Sonja

For the ones who don't know, Red Sonja is a Marvel character! So even before Iron Man made his way into our hearts, Brigette had played a Marvel character way back in 1985. The character attains superpower after she's saved by Goddess Scathach and later she vows to end Queen Gedren's tyrant rule.

Cobra

Another collaboration with her ex-husband, Sylvester Stallone where she played the role of Ingrid Knudsen. This was a typical Stallone actioner where he's pitted against a group of neo-fascist thugs who break into people's name and kill them at random. On Sylvester Stallone's Birthday, Talking About 5 of His Most Entertaining Movies.

Beverly Hills Cop II

This action-comedy starring Eddie Murphy revolves around the plush area of Beverly Hills. Murphy is requested to help two fellow cops to help fight the city crime and teach bad guys a lesson.

Bye Bye Baby

Brigette played Lisa who, a professional billiards player and Luca Barbares' romantic interest. The story is about a couple who go to Mauritius on a holiday and end up cheating on each other.

Nielsen made headlines last year when she announced her pregnancy at 54. "I want to do it until there are no more embryos left. Somebody has to win the lottery," the actress had earlier said when asked if she was sceptical about her pregnancy at this age. She never stopped inspiring us and we hope she continues for years to come. Happy Birthday, Brigitte Nielsen!

