Casey Affleck is one actor who has shown a promising amount of talent in several films and is considered a fine actor when it comes to emotional, intense dramas. Casey started his acting career as a child and was seen in the 1988 Television film, Lemon Sky. The actor in his Hollywood career holds to his name some of the biggest films including Good Will Hunting with brother Ben Affleck, the Ocean's Eleven series, Manchester By the Sea and so on. In 2017, Affleck also received critical acclaim for his leading role in the supernatural drama film A Ghost Story. Casey Affleck’s Every Breath You Take Gets Terminal Fame Vaughn Stein As the New Director.

As the actor celebrates his birthday on August 12, we look at some of his best works. Affleck's biggest success in his career has been his 2016 Kenneth Lonergan film, Manchester By the Sea. The film got critical acclaim and also fetched him the Golden Globe, BAFTA and Academy Award for Best Actor. Casey managed to receive all the big honours for his performance in this film and hence if you haven't watched it yet, it should certainly be on your watch list. Here's a list of Casey Affleck films you must watch for his performances.

Manchester By The Sea

The film received a lot of praises, mainly for its emotional subject. The film had Casey essaying the role of Lee Chandler, a man suffering quietly the tragedy of his losing his children and later being named guardian to his 16-year-old nephew, Patrick after his brother's death. Affleck managed to bring the trauma and pain pushed deep down by Lee in an excellent manner.

Gerry

The film is an American drama film written and directed by Gus Van Sant which starred Casey along with Matt Damon in lead. Gerry received positive reviews from critics and particularly won praises for both Damon and Affleck's performances. The film stars them as two best friends with the same name who get lost in the desert while hiking without any supplies.

Gone Baby Gone

Bagging a lead role in his brother Ben Affleck's directorial, Casey shined in this neo-noir drama set in Boston. The film stars a private detective couple, Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan, who investigate the abduction of a young girl whose mother is a coke addict.

The Killer Inside Me

This is one of Casey's most impressive performances as he gets under skin of his vicious, amoral, small-town deputy sheriff Lou Ford's character. The film is an adaptation of Jim Thompson’s 1952 novel and a fitting one at that.

Affleck proved his acting mettle with this character as he brought to life Ford's arrogant and brutal protagonist.

If you haven't yet been introduced to the talent that Casey Affleck is, well these films are sure to make you praise the actor for his acting talents. If you are a fan of Affleck, do let us know your favourite roles of the Hollywood actor.

