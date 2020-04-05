Channing Tatum and Jessie J Call It Quits Again After Patching Up In January

Channing Tatum and Jessie J (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Months after getting back together, Hollywood star Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J have broken up for the second time. The duo, who reunited in January following a month-long split, have parted ways again. A source told People magazine that the break-up was "totally amicable".

"They cared enough about each other to try again but realised it was better to move on," the insider added. The "Domino" singer, 32, and the "Magic Mike" star, 39, got back together in January after splitting in December 2019 after over a year of dating.

Tatum started dating Jessie after his split from Jenna Dewan, his wife of 11 years. The former couple have a six-year-old daughter, Everly. Jessie was previously in a relationship with singer Luke James.