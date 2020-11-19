The first trailer of the upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-fi action film, Chaos Walking, is out now. It stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland in lead roles while Nick Jonas, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir feature in key roles. The first full-fledged is epic. The background score will give you an adrenaline rush, while the imagery will intrigue you. The plot of the film revolves around the arrival of the only female, played by Daisy, on Earth. The female population on the planet has been wiped out by a pathogen. Tom's character will be left confused by this strange-sweet arrival. Tom Holland in Talks to Join Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10?

But the arrival of the only girl is not the strangest thing going on. Turns out, in this post-apocalyptic world, everyone can hear everyone's thoughts. One can literally watch the thought emitting from the head of a person. The idea has been executed well with the CGI.

Tom wants to help the girl survive but is suspicious of her since he can't hear anything she's thinking. There's loads of action and drama in this bid for survival.

Watch The Trailer For Chaos Walking Here:

The work on the film began all the way back in 2011 when the studio acquired the rights of the book, The Knife Of Never Letting Go, by Patrick Ness. After writing revisions, in 2016, Tom and Daisy came on board. Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman was also hired. The shooting began in August 2017 and wrapped up in November 2017, only to be followed up with reshoots in April 2019. So, don't fret if Tom and Daisy look much younger here. Fede Alvarez directed the reshoots, which also affected the film's release.

Chaos Walking is scheduled to release in theatres in January 2021.

