Tom Holland has shared an interesting update about MCU's Spider-Man 3 - the movie has started filming in Atlanta on Monday. The principal photography would have begun earlier if not for the pandemic. The details about the upcoming movie are scarce but Holland's excitement is aplenty. He was screaming on his Instagram story about beginning to film the movie. Tom is coming fresh out of shooting for the movie, Uncharted - the first look of which was released last week. Uncharted: Tom Holland Unveils his First Look as Nate and Well, It's Nice to Meet Him.

In the Instagram story, Tim says that the team has just landed in Atlanta. You can hear the whirring of plane engines as background music - any announcement about Spider-Man 3 is music to the ears for the fans. Tom could not even wait to properly get off the turf before making the video. We share the excitement. Doctor Strange and Spider-Man Meet Again, Benedict Cumberbatch All Set To Join Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3.

Check Out Tom Holland's Instagram Story Here:

'It's time for 'Spider-Man 3.' Let's go!' — Tom Holland is finally ready to shoot in Atlanta 🎥 (via @TomHolland1996 | IG) pic.twitter.com/uLZneNVcFy — Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 26, 2020

So, as said details about the project are scarce. But, recently, it was confirmed that the movie is combining the Sony Universe of Marvel Character with Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jamie Foxx will be reprising the role of Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in the Holland starrer film. Jamie also posted concept art for the film, only to later delete it, which further fuelled the fan theories that the new Spidey film will explore the multiverse, like the animated film, Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse. It is rumoured that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will reprise their roles as Spider-Man in the upcoming film. It is also hinted that Miles Morales might debut in the MCU with the film.

At the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the identity of Spider-Man was exposed to the world by Mysterio. Not just that, he was framed as a criminal. It will be interesting to see how the friendly, neighbourhood Spider-Manh, who has been to space, will recover from the repercussions of it.

