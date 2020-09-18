American supermodel Chrissy Teigen accidentally confirmed on Thursday (local time) that she will be having a baby boy, while on doctor-mandated bed rest. The 34-year-old model who is a mother of two shared the news via Instagram, accidentally referring to her unborn child as a "he" in a clip before gasping and covering her mouth. Teigen and husband John Legend married in 2013 after meeting on the set of his music video for 'Stereo' in 2007. They share two children 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles. Chrissy Teigen is Pregnant Again and She Wasted No Time in Flaunting Her Baby Bump (View Pics)

According to Page Six, the 'Cravings' author, who was placed on two weeks of bed rest earlier this month, recently admitted that she didn't take her doctor's orders seriously enough at first. Teigen shared, "I didn't really know that bed rest was in bed. I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really, really relax, stay home. I thought it could be couch rest. But now I'm in trouble. Now I need bed rest." John Legend and Chrissy Teigen To Welcome Third Baby: 6 Times the Couple Gave Us Perfect Family Goals (View Pics)

She added that she is "just trying to be as healthy as possible" as she navigates her third pregnancy, which has proven more difficult than her first two. She said, "It's a bit of a difficult pregnancy. I feel good though. I will say I'm probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went. I was like, 'Oh yeah, pregnancy's awesome!' But now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it's not so awesome but very happy to be carrying this baby."