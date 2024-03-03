British actress Emily Blunt has revealed that her Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, loves to "gossip". The actress, who essayed the role of Kitty Oppenheimer -- the wife of the American physicist, J Robert Oppenheimer -- in the Oscar-nominated biopic, has shared that the 53-year-old filmmaker is nothing like what people would expect and is "so understated as a person," reports Female First UK. SAG Awards 2024: Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt Grill Meryl Streep During Devil Wears Prada Reunion! (Watch Video).

Speaking with Australia's WHO magazine, Emily said: "Someone calls and says he wants to meet, at which point you put a jetpack on, and you go, you run. His ideas are vast and transcend your normal understanding of things. That could be what pins everyone to their seats, that sense of wonder he elicits in people. And yet he's so understated as a person.”

The actress further mentioned, quoted by Female First UK: “He doesn't walk around like this walking brain; he watches 'Love Actually' every year. He loves to gossip. We'd be on set, and I'd be like, 'Chris, did you hear about this thing?' And he goes, 'No. What? Tell me.' He's so wonderful and cool. And I just adore him.” Meanwhile, 'Oppenheimer's lead star, Cillian Murphy, recently revealed Nolan enlists members of his family to deliver his movie scripts. Rebecca Ferguson Slams Unnamed Former Co-Star for Rude Behaviour in Interview; Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman Get Clean Chit, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Claim Innocence.

The 47-year-old star, who has worked with the director on six films, revealed the scripts are always printed on red paper to ensure they can't be photocopied. The moviemaker ensures secrecy by getting trustworthy relatives to hand-deliver them to his stars if he's unable to do it himself.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2024 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).