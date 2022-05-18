Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her bruised face from the sets of her series Citadel. Priyanka posted the picture on Instagram and asked her followers if they too were having a tough day at work. Priyanka Chopra Shares a Glimpse of Her ‘Tough Day’ at Work from the Citadel Set (View Pic)

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote: "Did you have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife @agbofilms @amazonstudios." She is seen in a black top and a hint of blue eyeshadow. However, some blood marks can be seen on under her nose and on her lips and chin. Citadel is being created by the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Richard Madden. Citadel: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is Back to Work on Russo Brothers' Amazon Show, Shares Still From the Sets.

Priyanka recently resumed shooting for the show after welcoming daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January. She had finished an earlier London schedule in December last year. The actress also has the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.

