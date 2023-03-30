Have you checked the second trailer of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden starrer spy thriller Citadel? Recently, a new trailer was released and it full of action, steamy scenes and everything what one should expect from a spy thriller. The 2 minutes 14 second long trailer opens with Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) asking Mason Kane (Richard) if he trusts her. Priyanka looks hot while being in an intimate position with Richard. The new teaser is full of some awe-inspiring stunts which are unmissable. The series also stars Stanley Tucci , Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings and more. Citadel Trailer: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden Are Hot Amnesiac Spies Saving the World in This Russo Brothers Series (Watch Video).

Check The Post Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)