Disney Casts Milla Jovovich’s Daughter Ever Anderson As Wendy in Live-Action Peter Pan Movie

Milla Jovovich’s Daughter Ever Anderson (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Disney Studios has found its Peter Pan and Wendy in newcomers Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson for its live-action movie titled "Peter Pan & Wendy". Molony, a native New Zealand actor, and Anderson, daughter of actor Milla Jovovich and director Paul W S Anderson, will play the title roles in the re-imagining of the 1953 animated classic, sources told Variety. Sesame Street: Chance the Rapper in Talks to Join Anne Hathaway’s Live-Action Movie.

Based on JM Barrie's book, the story will revolve around Peter, a boy who wouldn't age and Wendy, a girl who accompanies him to the magical world of Neverland. There were rumours that "Peter Pan & Wendy" will be released on the studio's streaming service Disney Plus, but as per the insiders the release is expected to be theatrical. Mulan: Christina Aguilera Reveals She Is Recording ‘New Music’ for Disney’s Live-Action Film.

Peter Pan is the latest live-action remake of a classic Disney animated film, following this month's remake of "Mulan". A sequel to 2019's "Aladdin" is also in the works.