Mulan: Christina Aguilera Reveals She Is Recording ‘New Music’ for Disney’s Live-Action Film

Christina Aguilera. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Singer Christina Aguilera has shared that she has recorded new material for the upcoming live-action film Mulan. "The live-action Mulan is coming out, by the way. You have to go see it," she told the crowd during her show in Las Vegas earlier this week, reports etonline.com. "I recorded a new 'Reflection', and new material for the movie. So, I've been working on that. But this is the original," added the singer, whose song "Reflection" was featured in the 1998 animated Disney film. Disney’s Mulan Release Date Might Be Put on Hold in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

In August last year, Aguilera was honoured as a Disney Legend during Disney Legends Ceremony at D23, which she began by singing "Reflection". "I auditioned with the song 'Reflection' and (it) coincided with getting my first record deal," Aguilera had shared. "And the fact that I sang 'Reflection', which jump-started everything, getting my foot in the door, it's so cute and so amazing to look back and see the growth in your life, in your career and just in yourself. It's just a great day." Mulan Final Trailer: Liu Yifei’s Warrior Gears Up for a Fight, the Antagonists Make an Appearance (Watch Video)

She also touched on the message in Reflection, saying: "It's an important message that I promote…To live your truth, to show what you are inside, to be brave, to be a fighter… What defines you is who you are inside."