Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally releasing in theatres on this Friday and it looks like the early word of mouth for it is quite positive. The Doctor Strange sequel sees Stephen Strange (Benendict Cumberbatch) travel the multiverse alongside America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) while also being joined by Wanda Maximoff and Benedict Wong. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Review: Early Reactions Call Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel Film a Crazy Ride, Praise the Horror Elements.

Sitting at 84% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, Critics are praising the movie calling it fast paced, exhilarating and very violent. Although a few are calling it out to be a bit rushed with the writing being a bit hokey here and there. Although if there is one thing everyone is agreeing on, it's that Sam Raimi's horror elements are a highlight of the film. So with that being said, let's take a look at some of the reviews before the movie releases on May 6, 2022. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Star Benedict Cumberbatch Says Shah Rukh Khan Will Make A ‘Great’ Addition To The Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watch The Trailer:

Gamer Radar: There are enough crowd-pleasing moments to reward the faithful, Cumberbatch remains enjoyable in a role he’s played in five previous films (and a season of What If…?) and Gomez hints at a bright future in the MCU. But it’s impossible not to envision another world in which Raimi lets loose with this character, with more satisfying results.

The Hollywood Reporter: Though never as darkly weird as its Lovecrafty title promised, Madness starts to play more to Raimi’s strengths — it’s looser, more kinetic and occasionally goofy despite the big stakes — and to offer some visions that may stick in viewers’ heads even after they’ve started devouring trailers for stories set in Wakanda, Asgard and the Quantum Realm.

Screen Rant: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is solid overall, if not particularly game-changing. The film is focused primarily on its plot that it forgets to give the characters save for Wanda any real development. The pacing moves quickly and, while there is never a boring moment, there are several points where the story could have slowed just a bit to allow for more relationship building amongst characters. It’s a major weak point in an otherwise serviceable film. The sequel introduces enough information to progress the MCU’s future while telling a relatively close-ended story, but what sets Doctor Strange 2 apart are its aesthetic and horror elements, which makes one glad Raimi decided to helm it.

Yahoo: In a movie that already contains multitudes, finding a throughline can feel like reaching for a rope swing in the dark; characters are grounded in urgent emotional intimacy one moment, and throwing bolts of CG lightning at demon-octopi the next. Chavez, as the girl the fate of all this relies on, is plucky and smart, but too broadly drawn to really register as her own distinct person rather than a carefully market-tested symbol. (More than once, someone says "We have to save America!" straight-faced.) In many ways, Strange is a mess, and probably 20 minutes too long at two hours (which in Marvel math, is still practically a haiku). It's rarely boring though, and even down to the last obligatory post-credit scenes Raimi forges his own weird, irreverent magic, a method in the Madness.

IGN: Are there aspects of Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that could be better? Definitely. The script is downright hokey sometimes, and there are odd moments that are weird for the sake of it without adding anything to the overall lore or character development. That said, it’s got a score that’s to die for, some rockin’ performances, and fans will never once be bored!

