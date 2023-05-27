Dua Lipa shared new glimpses from the making of "Dance the Night", the new soundtrack for Barbie. The music video also features director Greta Gerwig in pink clothing asking where the disco ball is. (spoiler! it broke in the beginning) The stunning retro themed set, Dua's vocals and snazzy dance moves with on point outfits, and shots from the Barbie movie, make this music video one that you would love to put on loop. Barbie: New Posters Introduce Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon and Many More Versions of Barbies and Kens!

Dua Lipa's BTS Glimpses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Watch Dance The Night MV:

