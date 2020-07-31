Not long ago, a Buzzfeed article rocked the internet with accounts of several former employees of Ellen DeGeneres speaking out against the toxic work culture perpetuated by the show's top producers. Employees made accusations of racism, intimidation and unjust termination in their accounts and ever since an internal company investigation was in place. As reported by Hollywood Reporter, addressing these issues, Ellen has now apologised to her employees in a recent company letter. Warner Bros in an initial statement said the investigation’s “primary findings” revealed what it called some flaws in the show’s daily management. Ellen DeGeneres and Wife Portia De Rossi's Montecito Home Burglarised, Confirms Local Authorities.

Ellen in a letter to her crew has now mentioned, "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres wrote. Something changed, she said, “and for that, I am sorry.”

She further also wrote about having 'deep compassion' towards anyone who has been treated 'unfairly' and said, "I'm also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me."Ellen DeGeneres Gives a Quarantine Haircut to Her Mother on Her 90th Birthday (Watch Video).

The talk show host mentioned that it was COVID-19 pandemic that stopped her from delivering her message and addressing the ongoing issue personally. She signed off with an apology saying, "I'm so sorry to anyone who didn't have that experience. If not for COVID, I'd have done this in person, and I can't wait to be back on our stage and see you all then."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).