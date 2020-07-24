The home of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actor Portia de Rossi, was burglarized earlier this month.nAccording to Fox News, the Santa Barbara County Sherriff's Office confirmed the news in a press release on Thursday (local time), stating that the incident took place at DeGeneres' Montecito home on July 4.nThe release states, "The residence appears to have been targeted due to the victim's celebrity status. Ellen DeGeneres Gives a Quarantine Haircut to Her Mother on Her 90th Birthday (Watch Video)

The exact description of the items that were taken is not available for release, but they are described as high-value jewellery and watches." An "extensive and ongoing" investigation is being conducted by "sheriff's detectives and forensics technicians," authorities said. Ellen DeGeneres Show’s Crew Is Unhappy About the 60 per Cent Pay Cut Even After the Show Continues to Air Amid Lockdown

In addition, according to the release, "the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is in contact with other law enforcement agencies to determine" if the incident is "related to additional recent celebrity home burglaries."TMZ reported that the home, where the 62-year-old comedian had been hosting her show amid COVID-19, was purchased for 27 million USD in early 2019.