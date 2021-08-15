American rapper and songwriter Eminem's daughter Stevie has seemingly accused him of keeping her adoption a secret until after her biological father's death. According to Fox news, Stevie, who goes by he/she/they, made the accusation in a social media video last week. The video has since been taken down. Stevie's biological parents are Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott and the late tattoo artist Eric Hartter. The two had Stevie during a break up between Scott and Eminem. Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Hospitalised After an Alleged Suicide Attempt Last Month.

The 'Lose Yourself' rapper adopted Stevie in 2005. Scott and Eminem got remarried in 2006, but divorced again later that year. Stevie revealed in their video that when Hartter died in 2020 somebody sent them an article and they confronted their grandmother. "I'm sorry they wouldn't tell you about him," Stevie recalled their grandmother saying. The Beatles Star Paul McCartney Says Working on a New Solo Album During Lockdown Saved Him.

Stevie came out as bisexual in 2017 and recently revealed they are nonbinary.They had made the announcement in a social media video. "Watch me become more comfortable with myself

