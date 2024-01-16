Host Anthony Anderson opened an atypical Emmys in Mr Rogers mode, walking onto a living room set and changing from a flowing fur coat into a black tuxedo coat. "Welcome to Mr Anderson's neighbourhood on this beautiful MLK Day," Anderson said from the stage of the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles at the start of the Fox telecast. He then sat at the piano and led a small choir through TV theme songs, including "Good Times" and "The Facts of Life". 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Christina Applegate, Who's Battling Multiple Sclerosis, Receives Standing Ovation While Presenting an Emmy (Watch Video).

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, delayed by Hollywood strikes and shifts toward streaming, will include cast reunions and scene recreations. The nominations reveal HBO's continued dominance with Succession, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us. Succession led with 27 nominations, while The Last of Us secured eight via the Creative Arts Emmys.

The night could see Ted Lasso celebrating its third and final season, while The Bear and Abbott Elementary vie for the best comedy title. Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary could make history as the first Black woman in over four decades to win best actress in a comedy series. The Emmys, usually held in September, were pushed to January last year due to strikes, aligning with Hollywood's awards season, though winners were determined in late August during the regular voting period.